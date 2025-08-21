Globetrotter: Multi-Billion Grossing Director Puts His Weight Behind Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra And SS Rajamouli's Film?

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are currently shooting for their upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The movie is expected to release in 2026 and also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Rajamouli is reportedly planning to make it as a one part movie and is fully engrossed in the production right now. The pre-look glimpse of the movie was accompanied with the hashtag Globetrotter, leading many to believe that it is the title of the movie. However, makers have not confirmed the same.

Globetrotter first look will be out in November this year | Image: X

On Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, the director promised fans that the first look of the movie will be out in November this year and he and his team are working hard to make it a never-seen-before experience. Now, reports are rife that famed Hollywood director James Cameron (Titanic, Avatar and Terminator) is being approached by Globetrotter team to launch the movie's first look later this year. Cameron is one of the most commercially successful directors of all time, with his 2 Avatar movies and Titanic collectively grossing over $7 billion worldwide.

Cameron is currently preparing for the release of Avatar: Fire And Ash and visiting India could be part of his promotional plans. Rumours are abuzz that the director may come on board to launch the first look of Globetrotter, setting the stage for one of the biggest collaborations of all time.

Avatar 3 will release on December 19 this year. The teaser of the film has hinted that it will be a visual extravaganza. SS Rajamouli and James Cameron met at the Critics' Choice Awards, where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film. Cameron, a known fan of RRR, had watched it twice, once alone and again with his wife. He praised the film, particularly highlighting a scene involving Ram Charan's character, and discussed it with Rajamouli for about 10 minutes. Photos from the time had gone viral on social media, with many asking for them to collaborate.