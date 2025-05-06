Met Gala 2025: Why Honorary Chair LeBron James Backed Out Of Fashion's Biggest Night At The Last Moment

Met Gala 2025: The fundraising gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is all set to welcome the biggest stars from around the world on its famed Met steps. However, before the blue carpet was rolled out, NBA star LeBron James shared that he would not attend this year's Met Gala despite being an honorary chair of the event.

James was supposed to join a group of Black male celebrities, including Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky, as the host. However, he bowed out at the last minute due to a knee injury.

LeBron James will not attend the Met Gala this year due to a knee injury | Image: X

Why is LeBron James not attending the Met Gala?

The Lakers star took to X to announce his absence from the Met Gala 2025. “Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!” he wrote on X on Monday.

James’ wife Savannah will be attending in his place, the NBA player shared, “My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done,” he further shared.

Update on LeBron James' injury

During the Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves last week, ESPN reported that James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee after a collision with the Timberwolves’ Donte DiVincenzo. The injury “entails a 3-5 week recovery timeline,” according to reports.