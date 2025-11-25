International Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Fails To Bag Best Actor Award, Amar Singh Chamkila Loses In Best Film To Lost Boys & Fairies

International Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila earned dual nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards. The director of the movie Imtiaz Ali, along with Diljit Dosanjh, attended the ceremony held in New York on Monday night (Tuesday morning).

Amar Singh Chamkila, released in 2024, was headlined by Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around the story of Punjab's late folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the ‘Elvis of Punjab.’ The film received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category alongside Germany's Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, the UK's Lost Boys and Fairies, and Chile's Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death). The Indian movie lost to The Lost Boys and Fairies, a film that revolves around a gay couple trying to adopt a child.

The singer-actor Diljit Donsanjh also received a nomination for the movie. He received a nomination for Best Actor alongside David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. Spanish actor Oriol Pla bagged the award in the category, snubbing the Lemonade hitmaker.



Diljit Dosanjh and Imitiaz Ali attended the International Emmy Awards 2025

Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali were snapped at the International Emmy Awards 2025 red carpet in New York City. The actor cum singer donned a crisp white shirt, teamed with a shimmery off-white jacket and black pants. He also matched his black turban with a bowtie. The photos are now viral on social media.



Diljit Dosanjh portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era, whereas Parineeti Chopra essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film's live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated.