Dharmendra's Final Message To His Fans Goes Viral After His Death | Watch

Dharmendra remained very active on social media despite not being in the pink of his health. The actor was always prompt in giving updates to his fans and followers, especially on Instagram. Following his death on November 24 at the age of 89, the last post of Dharmendra on Instagram has gone viral.

Dharmendra's final message to fans was a wish on Dussehra

On October 2, on the ocassion of Dussehra, Dharmendra took to his Instagram account to share a video sitting in his golf cart, surrounded by his staff. In his signature style, the Sholay fame could be heard warmly greeting his fans. Extending greetings on the festival, the actor wished a long and healthy life to all his well-wishers.

In the video, Dharmendra could be heard saying, “Tamaam bhai behno ko, bachche bachiyon ko, Dusshera ki shubhkamnaye. Bhagwan aapko lambi sehat de, khushiyan de, aur ab aap naye ban ke rahe, tab toh tarraki hi tarraki hai. (To all brothers, sisters and children, wishing you all a very happy Dussehra. May God give you a long life, happiness. Stay renewed, and you will get all the success in the world).”



The actor's post has resonated with fans after his passing on Monday afternoon. At the time he shared the video, his children, Sunny, Bobby and Esha Deol dropped heart emojis in the comment section of the post. Fans of the actor have now flooded the comment section of the post with condolence messages.



Dharmendra's last post on X featured his wife Hema Malini



On March 23, earlier this year, Dharmendra shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that featured his wife and veteran actress Hema Malini. In the post, he shared a monochrome photo of himself with Hema Malini from the social media app Pinterest. In the photo, the veteran actress could be seen dressed in a traditional Lavani saree while the actor looked dapper in a bootcut jeans and shirt.