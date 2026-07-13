Jay Z's New York Concert Delayed By Over 4 Hours After Alleged Security Breach Leads To Lockdown

Jay Z performed live in concert at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday night. Photos and videos from his show have flooded social media. However, fans and attendees have also shared that they had to wait for nearly 4 hours before the singer arrived on stage. As per local media, the singer also addressed the long delay and apologised to concert attendees for the same.

What caused the long delay at Jay Z's concert?

As per ABC7 Eyewitness News, Jay Z's concluding concert in the three-night New York tour ended up witnessing a four-hour delay. ABC News reported that a ‘large group’ of people allegedly tried to breach security and enter the show venue. This prompted officials to enforce a lockdown. After the lockdown came into place, entry into the venue and exit from it were halted.

The concert, which was supposed to start at 8 PM ET, began after midnight when Jay Z finally arrived on stage. He then started the show by apologising to his fans. Hollywood Reporter quoted Jay Z saying, Let me explain the delay to you guys. It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door. They closed the door for you guys’ safety and everyone’s safety outside. There’s 10,000 people outside; I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience.”

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