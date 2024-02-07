English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Jay-Z Slams Grammys For Never Awarding Beyonce With Album Of The Year - Watch Full Speech

Jay-Z looked at Beyoncé and said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year."

Indo-Asian News Service
Jay Z-Beyonce
File photo of Jay Z, Beyonce | Image:Instagram/Beyonce
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rapper and record producer Jay-Z called out the Grammys while receiving the Dr Dre Global Impact award, calling out the ceremony for snubbing his wife and singer Beyoncé by never awarding her album of the year.

Jay-Z talked about how he has always wanted the Grammys to recognise the artists that most influence culture.

“How far we have come with Will Smith, the Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in ’89 and boycotting, because it was not televised,” he said.

“And then they went to a hotel to watch the Grammys. I don’t even understand, it was not a great boycott. But then in ’98, I took a page out of their book and was nominated for best rap album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all,” reports Variety.

“So I boycotted and I watched. I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and its opinion-based, but some things…”

He looked at Beyoncé and said: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”

He then doubled down by saying, “When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

