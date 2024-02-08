Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal Script History for Latinos With Emmy Nominations In Acting Category

Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal are in the running to lift their very own Emmy wins. However, their nominations alone is a big victory for the Latino community.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal
Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

2024 is shaping up to be the yet another year where diversity is not only included but honoured in the entertainment sector. This year however, seems to be a prominent one for actors of Latino descent. After America Ferrera being honoured with the SeeHer accolade at the recently concluded Critics Choice Awards, two more names are in the running for keynote wins in the remaining lap of the awards circuit - both of Latino descent.

Advertisement

Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal make history with their Emmy nominations


While debate and conjecture over nomination lists is commonplace internet practice, two names in particular are being lauded even before a potential win at the Emmys. These names are Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal.

Advertisement


Jenna Ortega has been nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy series for her role in Wednesday. This category in particular has not had a Latino nominee since America Ferrera bagged the win for Ugly Betty back in 2008. Ortega is also the second youngest actor to be nominated for this category. Additionally, there is also Pedro Pascal who has now become the first Latino since Jimmy Smits in 1999, to get a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Drama series for his work in The Last Of Us.

Advertisement

America Ferrera is honoured with the SeeHer accolade at Critics' Choice Awards


Prior to the Emmy Awards nominations list, Latino actors have also been honoured at the Critics' Choice Awards. This was done through recognising America Ferrera's indelible contribution to cinema with her choice of projects over the years. The award was presented to the actress by her Barbie co-star Margot Robbie who also lauded her for time and again bringing the stories of "complex women" to the screen.

Advertisement

The Emmy Awards will take place on January 15 this year. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement