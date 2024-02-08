Advertisement

2024 is shaping up to be the yet another year where diversity is not only included but honoured in the entertainment sector. This year however, seems to be a prominent one for actors of Latino descent. After America Ferrera being honoured with the SeeHer accolade at the recently concluded Critics Choice Awards, two more names are in the running for keynote wins in the remaining lap of the awards circuit - both of Latino descent.

Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal make history with their Emmy nominations



While debate and conjecture over nomination lists is commonplace internet practice, two names in particular are being lauded even before a potential win at the Emmys. These names are Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal.

Jenna Ortega has been nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy series for her role in Wednesday. This category in particular has not had a Latino nominee since America Ferrera bagged the win for Ugly Betty back in 2008. Ortega is also the second youngest actor to be nominated for this category. Additionally, there is also Pedro Pascal who has now become the first Latino since Jimmy Smits in 1999, to get a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Drama series for his work in The Last Of Us.

America Ferrera is honoured with the SeeHer accolade at Critics' Choice Awards



Prior to the Emmy Awards nominations list, Latino actors have also been honoured at the Critics' Choice Awards. This was done through recognising America Ferrera's indelible contribution to cinema with her choice of projects over the years. The award was presented to the actress by her Barbie co-star Margot Robbie who also lauded her for time and again bringing the stories of "complex women" to the screen.

America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the trio we never thought we actually needed in our lives. pic.twitter.com/A4AGOfMU5L — klaudia ✨ (@sunflowroceans) January 15, 2024

The Emmy Awards will take place on January 15 this year.