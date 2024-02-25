Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Judith Godreche Calls Out Sexual Abuse In French Film Industry During Cesar Awards: Face The Truth

Judith Godreche was invited to speak on sexual violence at the ceremony after actors alleged that they were teenage victims of sexual abuse by older directors.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Judith Godreche
A file photo of Judith Godreche | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Judith Godreche, a French actor, called on France's film industry to “face the truth” on sexual violence and physical abuse during a live broadcast of the Cesar Awards ceremony.  A video from the award ceremony is going viral on the internet in which she can be heard saying, "We can decide that men accused of rape no longer rule the (French) cinema". France's Cesar Award is considered a version of the Academy Awards.

Judith Godreche calls out sexual abuse in France cinema

The actress was invited to speak on sexual violence at the ceremony on Friday after actors alleged that they were teenage victims of sexual abuse by directors decades older than themselves, shedding light on the repulsive underside of the country's industry. “Is it possible that we are able to face the truth? With the same moral strength that we use to be creative, let's have the courage to say out loud what we know quietly," Godreche said during an emotional speech. “The power seems to be swaying," she added. 

(A creengrab from the video | Image: X)

Her speech comes as French cinema is expected to shine next month at the Oscars ceremony with Justine Triet's courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall.

Advertisement

Judith Godreche accused directors, Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon, of rape and sexual abuse

The 51-year-old actress recently accused two film directors of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager. She formally filed a complaint earlier this month, the Paris prosecutor said. She is accusing film director Benoit Jacquot, with whom she had a six-year relationship that started when she was 14, of rape and physical abuse. Jacquot, a prominent director in France, is 25 years her senior. 

(A file photo of the actress | Image: X)
(A file photo of the actress | Image: X)

She is also accusing another film director, Jacques Doillon, of sexual abuse while he was directing a film when she was 15. Doillon is 28 years older than her.

Advertisement

Both Jacquot and Doillon have denied the allegations.

Speaking on France Inter radio earlier this month, Godreche said that she was never attracted to Jacquot, “but I ended up with him, in his bed, and I was his child wife.” For the unversed, Godreche and Jacquot met in 1986 on the set of his film The Beggars. “I was indoctrinated, it was as if I'd joined a cult,” she said. The relationship was marred by violence, confinement and control, she said.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

17 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

17 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

17 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

17 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

18 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

18 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace

    Videos18 minutes ago

  4. Triptii Rings In Her 30th Birthday With Family

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  5. AI for human-tiger harmony: Union IT Minister tweets PM’s Mann Ki Baat

    Tech 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo