Kanye West's India Concert Cancelled? Not Middle East Conflict, Rumours Suggest This Is The Reason

Kanye West has lined up his maiden concert in India. The multiple Grammy winning rapper is set to debut in his first show here on March 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. While fans were expecting other cities in the line-up, that won't be happening. Kanye's gig in Delhi is expected to pull thousands to the national capital and the concert venue is nearing capacity.



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In the midst of immense anticipation surrounding Kanye's India visit and his concert, rumours have been rife that the show might get cancelled. Earlier this month, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's India show was cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East region. Flipperachi's track Fa9la featured in the superhit film Dhurandhar and quickly went viral. The track reached No 1 on four major Billboard Arabia charts in the same week, including Top 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songs, Top 50 Khaleeji and Top 50 Arabic Hip Hop and earned Flipperachi an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records. However, his show has been postponed in India for now.

Kaye is set to perform in India on March 29 | Image: X

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With rumours surrounding the cancellation of Kanye's India show, many were quick to assume that it was a result of the tensions in the Middle East. However, that is not the case. As per the buzz on social media, Kanye's long delayed album Bully, which is dropping on March 27, could lead to the rescheduling of Kanye's India concert. Many unverified posts on social media sites even indicate the gig may be postponed to May. However, nothing official regarding concert delay or postponement has been shared by the event organisers or Kanye's team. Since Kanye's much-awaited album is dropping just a day before his India concert, it could lead to an inadvertent delay in his planned show here.

Kanye's 12th album Bully is dropping March 27 | Image: X

Fans, who have booked their tickets in advance, are also seeking clarity on this viral rumour.