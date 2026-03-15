With Golmaal 5, Akshay Kumar Now Features In 13 Franchises, Highest For Any Bollywood Actor

Akshay Kumar is popularly referred to as the ‘Franchise King’ of Bollywood. However, this is not a label given to the actor in jest. With the latest announcement by Rohit Shetty, the actor has now become the only Bollywood star with over 10 movie franchises to his credit. Akshay Kumar, known for his penchant and hard work, will now also be seen in the upcoming chapter of Golmaal, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

Akshay Kumar joins Golmaal 5

On his birthday on Saturday, Rohit shared the film's announcement video, expressing excitement about shooting the fifth part of the film that changed his life 20 years ago. The promo video shows Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. Later, everyone is taken by surprise when Akshay Kumar joins them. On having Akshay as a new joinee, Ajay quipped, "Koi bhi franchise nhi chordta". The dialogue, said playfully in the announcement video, is actually a matter of fact. Take a look at all the franchises Akshay Kumar is a part of.

‘Khiladi’ Kumar

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has featured in 8 Khiladi movies | Image: X

Akshay Kumar gets his popular moniker ‘khiladi' from the movies he was a part which stemmed his stardom. The actor owns and headlines the movie series, which consists of eight films, from Khiladi in 1992 to the latest Khiladi 786 in 2012. In between, Akshay has featured in Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997), International Khiladi (1999) and Khiladi 420 (2000).

Oh! My God

Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG and OMG 2 | Image: X

Akshay Kumar played a pivotal role in the first part of the movie, released in 2012, also starring Paresh Rawal. He also featured in an extended cameo in the sequel in 2013. As per reports a third chapter of the OMG franchise is in the works.

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Kesari

The 58-year-old actor has headlined both parts of the Kesari movies. The original film hit the big screens in 2019, and Akshay played the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the British Indian Army. The sequel, released in 2025, saw him in the role of an advocate.

Welcome

A threequel to Welcome franchise will hit the big screens in India in June | Image: X

Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the Welcome franchise with the latest chapter, Welcome To The Jungle, slated to release later this year. The original Welcome, released in 2007, starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal, and was helmed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, Welcome Back, was released in 2015, but the actor was not a part of it.

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Hera Pheri

Arguably the most loved franchise starring Akshay Kumar is Hera Pheri. The actor plays the role of Raju, a character immortalised in pop culture, courtesy of memes. A third part of the film is in the works.

Housefull

Akshay Kumar, along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Chunky Panday, features in all 5 Housefull movies so far. The latest movie of the comedy franchise was released in 2025 and became one of the year's highest-grossing despite scathing criticism.



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Jolly LLB

Another cinematic universe synonymous with Akshay is Jolly LLB. Just like the Welcome series, the actor featured in 2 out of the 3 chapters of the franchise. The sequel to the legal drama was released in 2025.

Singh Is Kinng



Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a still from Singh Is Kinng | Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar played the lead role in both Singh Is Kinng (2008) and its sequel, Singh Is Bliing, in 2015.

Maddock's horroverse

Akashay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2 left fans delighted | Image: X

To the surprise of fans, Akshay Kumar joined the Maddock horror universe with a cameo in the movie Stree 2 (2024). While it remains unknown if the actor will headline a standalone movie in the universe, fans are waiting for more of him in the horroverse.

Rohit Shetty's copverse

As Sooryavanshi, Akshay was last seen in Singham Again (2024) | Image: X

Another popular film franchise Akshay is a part of is the cop universe by Rohit Shetty. The actor headlines his own movie, Sooryavanshi (2021), and also features in other Singham movies.



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