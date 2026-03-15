Oscars And War Not Happening Together For The 1st Time, Throwback To When Academy Awards Were Held Amid US Invasion Of Iraq

This year's Academy Awards is taking place in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The US and Israel invaded Iran on February 28, 15 days before the ceremony in Los Angeles, California. Fearing threat of an Iranian drone attack, the security at the Oscars venue has been beefed up. However, Hollywood is expected to power on.

This is not the first time when the US has been actively involved in an international war scenario while Oscars take place. In 2003, just three days before the Oscars, US invaded Iraq. At the time, the red carpet at the awards night, which is usually thronged with fans and the media were cancelled. The awards night was politically charged too. 23 years ago, talks around cancellation or a delay in the 75th Oscars presentation ceremony overwhelmingly prevailed. This time around, there are no such demands.

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Protesters with placard calling for the cancellation of Oscars in 2003 | Image: X

The brief for the Oscars producers in 2003 was to "cover both sides of a political speech" made by the winners. The emphasis on "peace" prevailing in turbulent times echoed in several winners' speeches. Some even openly denounced US' policy on Iraq from the Oscars stage. U2’s Bono, who was among the performers at the ceremony, even changed the final verse of the nominated song The Hands that Built America. The Best Actor and Best Actress winners both addressed the conflict.

Andy Serkis with a ‘No War’ placard at 75th Oscars | Image: X

While the stand against the conflict was evident all throughout the ceremony two decades back, in the recent years, Oscars have moved away from politics. Those attempting to make a "political statement" from the stage are often interrupted as music cues them out or their statements are cut from live broadcast. It remains to be seen how the 98th Academy Awards plays out amid the US involvement in the conflict in the Middle East, again.