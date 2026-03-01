Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: ₹15,000 Worth VVIP Ticket Holders Get Into Brawl, Throw Punches, Tear Shirt As Singer Performs Softly

Karan Aujla performed to a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the National Capital on February 28. The enthralling show saw a turnout of 75,000 people, making it the second-highest attended concert in India after the Coldplay show in Ahmedabad. Several photos and videos from the show are now doing the rounds on social media.

One such video, which is now viral online, shows a few men getting into a physical altercation while the singer performs his hit track Softly. The video suggests that the brawl took place in the VVIP section of the concert venue. As per reports, booking a table at the VVIP section costs ₹15,00,000 while VIP ticket prices range between ₹3,999 to over ₹19,999. In the video, two men, who seem to have lost their temper, can be seen fighting.

A man was lying down, while another threw punches at him. Another man with a torn t-shirt was seen in the vicinity, while another attendee cautions people to move away and not film. The video was shared with the caption, “Crazyy fight at vvip lounge at karan aujlas concert.” In the video, the concert attendees could also be seen drinking a beverage, most likely alcohol. However, the authenticity of the video could not be verified. No one from the concert management team has issued a clarification on the video.



Also Read: Mismanagement At Aujla's Concert Leaves Fans Worried For Kanye's Show

Karan Aujla performs the second-highest attended concert in Delhi



Karan Aujla kicked off his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 with a grand show in New Delhi. The Boyfriend hitmaker opened his India tour with a high-energy performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where more than 75,000 fans gathered to watch him live. The singer made a dramatic entry by zip-lining above the crowd while performing his song On Top. Throughout the concert, Aujla performed several of his popular tracks, keeping the crowd on their feet. Fans sang along and cheered as the singer delivered a power-packed set to kick off his India tour.



Also Read: Kailash Kher's Sly Dig At SZA's 'Can I Get A Shambu' Leaves Fans Divided