Viral Video: Kailash Kher's Sly Dig At SZA's 'Can I Get A Shambu' Leaves Netizens Divided

Kailash Kher recently performed in Agra, where he recreated SZA's viral moment. The American singer, Solana Imani Rowe, broke the internet when she performed for the special Maha Shivratri celebration at Sadhuru’s Isha yoga centre in Coimbatore. In a viral moment, the singer was heard interacting with the crowd by saying, ‘Can I get a Shiv Shambu?’, inviting cheers and applause.

During his Agra concert, Kailash Kher addressed the viral moment and recreated the line with the same enthusiasm. Opening his performance, the singer cheered, “Can I get a Shambhu? Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?”. This broke the audience into laughter.

He followed this by saying, “Har Har Mahadev.” Kailash Kher continued, “Aap ko bata doon main k Mahadev ka asar yeh hai ki sirf desh mein nahi videsh mein bhi apni apni bhashao mein bhi bhagwan ka samiran karrahe hai yeh log (Let me tell you that this is the impact of Mahadev that not only in India but abroad too people are praising God in their language).” He shared the video with the caption, ”Can I get a Shambhu?… Nah, Har Har Mahadev it is"



Internet reacts to Kailash Kher's viral video

A screenshot of the comment section | Image: Instagram

Kailash Kher's sly dig at SZA did not go unnoticed by netizens. While his fans took the video in jest and laughed it off, a section of the internet took the opportunity to school him. A comment read, “First in my bloodline to see kailash kher beefin with sza”. Another wrote, “Bro that was her way of depicting love for shiv shambhu nd itz ok." A social media user mentioned, “Bhai there's no need of shaming her.. usse ni pta yaha ka culture! Vo hype krne ki aur support dikhaane ki hi koshish kr ri thi.” The video and the fans' reaction to it are now viral online.



