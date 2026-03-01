Phones Stolen, Malfunctioning Wristbands, Entry Denied: Mismanagement At Karan Aujla's Delhi Concert Leaves Fans Worried About Kanye West's Show

Karan Aujla kicked off his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 with a grand show in New Delhi on Saturday night. The Boyfriend hitmaker belted his classics and enthralled a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where more than 75,000 fans gathered to watch him live. Photos and videos of the show are now viral on social media.

Attendees of the concert have been heaping praises on the singer and the show, calling it a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. The singer's energy and crowd work also received a big thumbs up online. However, some netizens took to their social media accounts to share their ordeals with the venue and event organisers.

Despite adequate measures put in place by Delhi Police and traffic advisories issued in advance, social media users detailed the challenges they faced entering the venue. Most users slammed District, the event organiser and ticketing partner, for the poor management. As per some videos and fans of the singer who allegedly attended the concert, the crowd went out of control on entry and broke barricades, which were placed to determine a smooth flow of people. It is also being reported that some miscreants broke into the ticketing video and grabbed all the passes, leaving those with purchased tickets helpless. Some even alleged that they were denied entry at the concert despite holding a legitimate ticket.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Karan Aujla's Delhi concert was the second-highest attended concert in Indian history. The record of the highest attended concert rests with Coldplay, whose Narendra Modi Stadium show attracted approximately 134,000 fans.



Also Read: Vishnu Shares Video Of Airstrikes In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Tensions



The reports of mismanagement at Karan Aujla's Delhi concert come days before the much-anticipated India debut of the American rapper, Kanye West. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will have his first-ever show in the country at the same venue as Aujla's show. Concert attendees have flagged issues like poor organisation and high possibilities of theft at the concert. District or any other member from the organisation committee has yet to comment on the allegations made by some attendees.



Also Read: Vijay's Son Unfollows Him After Actor's Wife Files For Divorce?