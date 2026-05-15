Like Alia Bhatt-Aishwarya Rai, Get Your Forever Cannes Moment At ₹40000

An influencer and beauty creator, Tarini Peshawaria, took to her Instagram account to share a video from her Cannes experience from four years back. In an exposé-style post, she detailed the workings of the red carpet at the film festival. She also shared that there are multiple paparazzi on the either side of the red carpet at the red carpet.



Tarini Peshwaria exposes the inner workings of the Cannes Film Festival

On May 15, Tarini took to her Instagram account to share a video from the Cannes Film Festival nearly four years ago. In the video labelled ‘No One Tells You This About Cannes’, the influencer mentioned being on the red carpet at the same time as Aishwarya Rai.

She said, “I went to Cannes 4 years ago and here's everything that no one tells you about the film festival. The red carpet is literally 1-2 minutes long." She also admitted that the red carpet moment is not the same for every celebrity. This comes amid Alia Bhatt's viral appearance, which has sparked controversy on social media.

Judging by the viral videos of the actress from the red carpet, netizens concluded that Alia was snubbed by international paparazzi at the Cannes red carpet. They claimed that the actress was not clicked and that the photographers failed to recognise her.



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Amid this controversy, the influencer shared that celebrities like Aishwarya Rai ‘obviously had the entire red carpet to herself.' She added that influencers followed Aishwarya and were given only a brief time on the red carpet before Tom Cruise came and shut the red carpet again.



In the most revealing admission, Tarini confirmed that not everyone is clicked at the red carpet, and specific photographers have to be paid to get clicked. She said, “And no, not every photographer is there to click you. They don't even know you. You actually have to pay a photographer who takes your pictures. I paid one photographer 400 euros for 7 photos and 7 videos."



Also Read: No, Alia Did Not 'Replace' Aishwarya At Cannes Film Festival | Explained

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