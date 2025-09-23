Luv Kush Committee President Defends Poonam Pandey After Ousting Her From Ramleela, Says 'Har Aurat Ka Ateet Hota Hai...'

After stirring up a row for her casting, Poonam Pandey has been dropped from Delhi's iconic Ramleela. This decision comes after opposition groups objected to her casting as Mandodari in the play. The President of the company announced the decision of her being dropped from the Ramleela. However, he also defended her original casting calling it a move of ‘empowerment’.

Poonam Pandey was earlier supposed to essay the role of Mandodari, Raavan’s wife. The committee announced this decision after receiving objections from various sections of society. Committee President Arjun Kumar and General Secretary Subhash Goyal stated that Poonam Pandey had initially agreed to portray Mandodari at the committee’s invitation.

In a press conference held in Delhi, the committee president Arjun Kumar said, "An artist should be judged by their work and not their past; the decision was reviewed in light of public sentiment." He added, “Every woman has a role to play in society and should not be humiliated. Initially, we believed Poonam Pandey could positively portray Mandodari. But considering the uproar among certain sections, we had to reconsider.” The committee also announced that the role will now be played by another actress, whose name will be announced soon.



Earlier in an video, Poonam Pandey expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play Mandodari. She said, "In Delhi's Red Fort, the world-famous Love Kush Ram Leela, I am getting an opportunity to play the role of Mandodari. I am very excited and very happy.” Poonam, highlighting the importance of the role, said, “Mandodari is a very important role, a very important character. Mandodari was Ravan's wife. I am looking forward to playing this beautiful character.”

She also shared that she will be fasting for nine days to keep her mind and body clean. “I have also decided that, since Navratri starts tomorrow, I am planning to fast for 9 days so that my body and mind remain more cleansed, and I can play this beautiful character well. Jai Shri Ram,” she revealed.



