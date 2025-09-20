Poonam Pandey's Casting In Delhi's Iconic Ramleela Stirs Huge Debate, Luv Kush Ramleela Committee President Defends His Decision

Poonam Pandey is once again in news. Objections have been raised after she was cast by the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee to play Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, in New Delhi's iconic Ramleela. While the BJP and VHP have demanded that she be replaced by someone else, President of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, Arjun Kumar, said that the organisers are open for discussion on the issue.

According to those representing the BJP and VHP, Poonam has not only been non-active onscreen but has courted several controversies in the past. More than 500 performers will take part in the Ramleela and Poonam is one amongst them as of now as there has been no confirmation regarding her being ousted from the role amid opposition from several sections.

Delhi BJP media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who’s also the senior vice-president of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, wrote to the Ramleela organisers, requesting Poonam be replaced by someone else. Ramleela will begin in on September 22 at Red Fort grounds in Old Delhi. Poonam is expected to take the stage on September 29-30.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson and Luv Kush Ramleela Committee Senior Vice President Praveen Shankar Kapoor strongly opposed the committee’s decision to cast Poonam in Ramleela. In a letter to President Arjun Kumar and Secretary Subhash Goyal, Kapoor said Poonam is known for obscenity and controversial actions, not cultural roles. He asserted the decision insults the dignity of Ramleela and hurts devotees’ sentiments. The VHP has also condemned the move, demanding withdrawal

Ramleela is organised at Red Fort grounds in Old Delhi | Image: X