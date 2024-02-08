English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr: Stars descend upon the Governor Awards 2024 red carpet

The 14th Governors Awards was held on January 10. Angela Bassett is being honoured for her contribution to the film industry.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Angela Bassett
Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Angela Bassett | Image:21MetGala
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards was held in Los Angeles on January 10 (IST). The ceremony, originally scheduled to take place in November 2023, was postponed owing to the SAG-AFTRA twin strike in Hollywood. Angela Bassett, who was the Oscar honoree of the night, walked the red carpet dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana tulle gown. She was joined by her husband Courtney B Vance and their 17-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden and Slater Josiah. Several other Hollywood A-listers too hit the red carpet dressed to the nines.

The who's who of Hollywood hit the red carpet

The Governor Awards 2024 turned out to be a star-studded affair. The who’s who of Hollywood arrived for the event that is hosted by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognise individuals' contributions to the film industry. 

The Governors Awards were previously part of the Oscars telecast. However, it became a separate event altogether in 2009. 

Angela Bassett walks the red carpet at the Governor Awards ceremony | Image: 21MetGala/X

The most stylish stars: Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and Cillian Murphy 

Some stars who managed to impress the fashion critic with their ensemble choices for the ceremony included Margot Robbie, Zac Effron, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh, Rosamund Pike, Martin Scorsese, Angela Basset and America Ferrera. The Barbie star Magot Robbie ditched the pink in favour of black. She donned a classic black embellished dress. Florence Pugh, on the other hand, attended the event in a pink embellished peplum dress. Emma Stone also opted for a pink sequin outfit. Killers of the Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone arrived in all black. 

Several Hollywood stars arrived at the event | Image: 21MetGala/X

 

Apart from Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, and film editor Carol Littleton will be awarded with honorary Oscar statuettes. Michelle Satter, founder and director of the Sundance Institute’s artist programs will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

