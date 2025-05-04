MET, Set, Go: Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani And Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala 2025 BTS Photos Take Over Internet

MET Gala 2025: The desis have arrived in New York, and they are all set to make heads turn at the coveted event on May 5. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will roll out its red carpet for fashion's biggest event, and several Bollywood personalities will be in attendance at the charity event this time. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will make their debuts, while Priyanka Chopra will walk the red carpet for the fifth time. The actors have given a sneak peek of their MET Gala preparations to fans on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra prepare for MET Gala 2025

On May 4, Diljit Dosanjh confirmed his attendance at the MET Gala. The singer cum actor took to his Instagram stories to first tease his debut and then shared a photo of his outfit indicated that he has arrived at the MET venue. In the photo, his outfit was wrapped in a small bag, which was labelled, ‘MET Gala 2025’. As per reports, the Lover hitmaker will walk the MET steps for the first time in an outfit designed by Prabal Gurung, the same designer who designed Alia Bhatt's outfit for her debut at the gala.



Screengrab of Diljit Dosanjh's post | Image: Instagram

On May 3, Kiara Advani also shared a glimpse of her MET preparation. The mom-to-be will not only make her debut at the red carpet but also her baby bump's which she has successfully concealed till now from the public eye. The actress received a warm welcome from the hotel staff and shared a snap of her welcome note on Instagram. She will be walking down the red carpet in a Gaurav Gupta outfit.



Screengrab of Kiara Advani's post | Image: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has kept her MET appearance low-key this year. A regular at the gala, the actress will be walking the MET steps for the fifth time, most likely with her husband Nick Jonas. The Fashion fame has reported opted for a Balmain outfit for her gala appearance this year.



