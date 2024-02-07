Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 02:22 IST

Padma Awards announced: Mithun Chakraborty conferred with Padma Bhushan

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will soon be conferred with a Padma Bhushan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty | Image:Image: File Photo
Mithun Chakraborty, who is known for his dynamic performances and powerful portrayals in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, is conferred with the Padma Bhushan award on the eve of Republic Day, January 25. Singer Usha Uthup, dancer Padma Subrahamanya, and music director Pyarelal Sharma have also been conferred with the Padma Bhushan for their exceptional contributions to Indian art.

What do we know about Mithun Chakraborty?

The veteran actor in his career spanning four decades has worked in over 150 films across five languages. Mithun Chakraborty, who was recently seen in the film The Kashmir Files, is known for films like Housefull 2, Boss, Golmaal 3, Guru, Tiger, Aaj Ka Raavan, Shera, Devta, Loha, Sher-E-Hindustan and Daata among others.

Chiranjeevi, Vyjayanthimala conferred with Padma Vibhushan

Veteran actors Vyjayantimala, 90, and Chiranjeevi, 68, have been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Chiranjeevi also reacted to this honour and shared a video clip on his X handle. 

He said, “After hearing this news I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sister. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career,  I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes.”

He added, “I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government of India and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for bestowing on me with Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.” 

 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 23:16 IST

