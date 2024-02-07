Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of Lollapalooza

Advertisement

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of January 27. The boy band is in the city for their performance at the Lollapalooza weekend. A video of the brothers arriving at the airport and greeting the paparazzi is doing rounds on social media.

Nick Jonas arrives in India, fans miss Priyanka Chopra

On January 27, the Jonas Brothers were spotted arriving in the city. The boys were accompanied by their father Kevin Jonas Sr and their fourth brother Franklin Jonas. Nick dressed in khaki jeans and a shirt for the trip. He accessorized the outfit with a cap, white sneakers, and a bag. Kevin was wearing black shoes, jeans, and an olive green T-shirt. Joe opted for grey pants and a blue shirt over an orange T-shirt. He also had on black shoes and a cap.

While the brothers arrived in the city, their wives, notably Priyanka Chopra remanded missing. Before their performance, however, the Fashion actress gave a shoutout to her husband Nick Jonas for putting up a show in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram stories she shared the Lollapoolaza lineup and wrote, “nickjonas, joejonas, kevinjonas, finally performing in Mumbai! My heart.”

Jonas Brothers gear up for maiden performance at Lollapalooza

The 2nd edition of Lollapalooza India will take place on January 27 and 28, 2024 at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. The multi-genre music festival has revealed its entire lineup, with OneRepublic, Halsey, Jonas Brothers, and Sting serving as the festival's headliners.

Other performers at the festival include Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, rapper JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, DJ Malaa, Caribou, The Rose, Eric Nam, Fatoumata Diawara, DJ Kenny Beats, The Raghu Dixit Project, When Chai Met Toast and Garden City Movement.

Indian artists at the festival are The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray.