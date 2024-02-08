Advertisement

India didn’t win anything this year at the Golden Globe Awards but do you know our love for the coveted award show started seven decades ago? Many are confused that either Gandhi or RRR was the first Indian movie to go global but that isn’t true. There was a 1957 movie that started our journey at the Golden Globe Awards.

Which was the first film to win a Golden Globe Award?

It was a film titled Do Ankhen Barah Haath which holds a unique place in Indian cinema's history. This film achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian film to win and be nominated for a Golden Globe. It secured the prestigious Samuel Goldwyn International Film Award for the best film produced outside of the United States. Additionally, it earned a Silver Bear at the 8th Berlin International Film Festival.

Do Ankhen Barah Haath | Image: goldenglobes

What was Do Ankhen Barah Haath all about?

The narrative of Do Ankhen Barah Haath revolves around a forward-thinking young warden who embarks on a transformative journey. In an attempt to make a run-down country farm habitable, he takes six convicted murderers from prison to the farm. The film beautifully addressed the themes of rehabilitation, hard work, and the significance of personal transformation.

Do Ankhen Barah Haath | Image: youtubescreengrab

This recognition at the Golden Globes marked a significant moment in Indian cinema's global acclaim and further paved the way for movies like Gandhi and RRR to earn a space.

In 1983, Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi was nominated in four categories at the Golden Globe Awards including Best Actor, Best Screenplay (Motion Picture), New Star of the Year and Best Director (Motion Picture). However, the movie was not an Indian-origin film. The movie was co-produced between India and the United Kingdom.

Richard Attenborough with his Golden Globe for Gandhi | Image: ANI

Gandhi eventually won on all fronts and later also won 11 Academy Award nominations. Later, A R Rahman won a Golden Globe for Slumdog Millionaire and RRR also showed the power of its music. However, Do Ankhen Barah Haath sadly remains underrated and unknown to people despite having made such a global recognition in that era.