Oscar Trailer Dekh Ke Milta Kya? Internet Reacts To The Academy's Mandate Of 'Watching' Nominated Films For Voting

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Monday announced that its members will be required to watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round of Oscar voting. Up until now, Oscar voters had only been encouraged to watch the nominees and vote in categories they felt qualified in. the academy also put forth a handful of new regulations on issues including AI, refugee filmmakers and the newly launched casting category.

The internet soon burst with hilarious reactions and memes. Many were left wondering on what basis Oscar winners were decided if the voting members were not even watching the films that vie for the Golden statuette.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who featured in the third season of The White Lotus, said, "Smart. I like it." Another one wrote, "Ok... how were they planning on ENFORCING that? what a joke (sic)," and one commented, "This honestly makes me question the integrity of previous Oscar wins (sic)."

In recent years, what films get watched by academy members has been increasingly seen as a significant factor in what wins. At the same time, the publication of anonymous Oscar ballots has often featured members confessing that they didn’t get around to watching some notable films or not finishing lengthier nominees.