Jr NTR Looked Weak: RRR Star's Body Double On Seeing Him Next To Hrithik Roshan On War 2 Set

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film features Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. A stunt double of Jr NTR, who was on the movie set for some time, has shared his experience from behind the scenes. He particularly recollected how Jr NTR fell ill and ‘looked weak’ when he had to keep up with the energy of Hrithik Roshan.



In an interview with Mana Stars, Eeshwar Harris, who has previously played the role of Jr NTR's body double in several films, shared that the Tollywood actor had to work hard to match the energy of Hrithik Roshan, who is popularly known as the Greek God. The actor is also known for his impeccable dance, and as per reports, War 2 features a dance-off between him and Jr NTR. Harris recalled a recent meeting with Jr NTR and shared, “I recently met Jr NTR while shooting for a Zepto ad. He was a little weak while shooting for it. That day, he had a fever. He has also been dieting lately because he has to match Hrithik Roshan. It’s not easy to match Hrithik Roshan (laughs). I am not trying to match either, but I’m staying fit because Jr NTR anna (brother) inspires me.”



Also Read: Hrithik Roshan-Ayan Mukerji Shoot War 2 Sequence In Italy, Leaked Video Goes Viral

Fans of Hrithik Roshan have taken to their social media account to reshare the video and establish that he intimidated Jr NTR by his mere presence. "A user wrote, bro catching fever just by the thought of standing next to GreekGod. Matching Hrithik isn’t a role, it’s a survival test."



Also Read: War 2: Kiara Advani Glams Up For Song Shoot With Hrithik Roshan In Italy, Sidharth Malhotra Joins

Just a few days back, Hrithik Roshan sang high praises of his co-star Jr NTR. He took the Devara actor's name when asked about his favourite co-star during his recent USA tour. Speaking highly of the Tollywood actor, Hrithik said, “He is amazing, he is brilliant, and he is such a fine teammate.”