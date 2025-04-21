'Wasted' Justin Bieber's Viral Smoking Video From Coachella Sparks Concern Among Netizens Again | Watch

Lately, Justin Bieber’s public appearance has left his fans worried about his health. The singer often during outings appeared disheveled with hollow-eyes. Amid this, the As Long As You Love Me singer has once again left his fans concerned after videos from Coachella has gone viral.

Netizens react to Justin Bieber's appearance in Coachella

In the clip shared by an X user, Justin Bieber can be seen moving in a bizzare manner with a fan holding his hands. While, in another video, he can be seen puffing a joint and looks thinner than usual. This video has left fans asking him to take help for his health.

One user wrote, “Sadly, this guy is on a self-destructive path to a bad ending that many celebrities have done, and I have to wonder why those closest to him, and his family aren't trying to intervene, and maybe they are, but how many times have we seen this type of story end in tragedy? I'm not a big fan, but I worry about him as a human being.” Another user wrote, “There is seriously something wrong with Justin Bieber”. "Heartbreaking, what has happened to this kid, wrote the third user.

File photo of Justin Bieber | Source: Instagram

Justin Bieber lashing out at paps, video goes viral

In a viral clip shared on X(formerly Twitter), Justin Bieber seen dressed in a brown hoodie, confronted photographers who approached him. The incident happened as he noticed a photographer coming close to him. He quickly pulled up his hood to hide his face. When one greeted him with "Good morning," Bieber replied with anger, "No! Not good morning. You already know. Why are you here?"