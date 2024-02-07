Oscars 2024: America Ferrera, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster To Compete for Best Supporting Actress

Advertisement

Oscars 2024: The nominees in the Best Actress In a Supporting Role are Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Colour Purple, America Ferrera for Barbie, Jodie Foster for Nyad and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdover. As the Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday by Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged on top with 13 nominations. Emily Blunt, who has been an awards season frontrunner in the Best Actress In a Supporting Role category, will look to bag an Oscar as well.

Emily Blunt in a still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

Surprise entry for Barbie actress

America Ferrera, who has been largely shut out of the awards seasons race, managed to bag a surprise nomination for her supporting role in the Greta Gerwig directorial. While Ryan Gosling bagged a nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in the film, lead actress Margot Robbie failed to earn a nomination in the Leading Actress category. This year is all the more special for Gosling as he has also been nominated in the Best Original Song category for his track I'm Ken. In total, Barbie has bagged 8 nominations across 23 categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

(extreme left) America Ferrera | Image: AP

Oscars set to roll out is red carpet in March

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.