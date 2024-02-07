Advertisement

Cillian Murphy received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor while sipping tea at his parents' home in Cork, Ireland. The unexpected news left the 48-year-old actor in a state of shock. However, Cillian Murphy expressed gratitude for the recognition, reported New York Times.

A still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

Did Cillian Murphy watch Oscars announcement?

Cillian Murphy's nomination comes for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer. Despite prior collaborations with Nolan, this role marked a breakthrough for Murphy, showcasing his emotional depth and intensity. The film, released alongside Barbie in July, surpassed expectations, grossing over $950 million globally, as per New York Times. “I’m kind of a little in shock,” he said.

Reacting to his Oscars nomination, Cillian Murphy revealed that he had no idea about it until his phone started buzzing. He said, "I was at home in Cork with my mom and dad and my wife. And my phone started popping, so I figured it was good news. Everybody started texting. You know, you can’t really avoid good news or bad news, but it’s better when it’s good news."

Oppenheimer dominates awards season

Cillian Murphy's accolades extend beyond the Oscars; he clinched the Best Actor in a Drama award at the Golden Globes. Despite facing stiff competition, including a Critic's Choice Award nomination and a pending Screen Actors Guild Award, Cillian Murphy remained humble amid the whirlwind of the awards season.

The actor, reflecting on his newfound success, humorously shared an anecdote about standing in line with Meryl Streep at a recent ceremony. Such moments, he confessed, contribute to the extraordinary feeling of this awards season, reported New York Times.

"That may never happen to me again in my life, and it’s just a wonderful feeling," he said. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, currently leads the Oscars race with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. The film fell one nomination short of equaling La La Land's record of 14 Academy Award nominations in a single year.