Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:45 IST
Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Reacts To His First Ever Academy Awards Nomination For Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy's first ever Oscars nomination comes for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Cillian Murphy received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor while sipping tea at his parents' home in Cork, Ireland. The unexpected news left the 48-year-old actor in a state of shock. However, Cillian Murphy expressed gratitude for the recognition, reported New York Times.
Did Cillian Murphy watch Oscars announcement?
Cillian Murphy's nomination comes for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer. Despite prior collaborations with Nolan, this role marked a breakthrough for Murphy, showcasing his emotional depth and intensity. The film, released alongside Barbie in July, surpassed expectations, grossing over $950 million globally, as per New York Times. “I’m kind of a little in shock,” he said.
Advertisement
Reacting to his Oscars nomination, Cillian Murphy revealed that he had no idea about it until his phone started buzzing. He said, "I was at home in Cork with my mom and dad and my wife. And my phone started popping, so I figured it was good news. Everybody started texting. You know, you can’t really avoid good news or bad news, but it’s better when it’s good news."
Advertisement
Oppenheimer dominates awards season
Cillian Murphy's accolades extend beyond the Oscars; he clinched the Best Actor in a Drama award at the Golden Globes. Despite facing stiff competition, including a Critic's Choice Award nomination and a pending Screen Actors Guild Award, Cillian Murphy remained humble amid the whirlwind of the awards season.
Advertisement
The actor, reflecting on his newfound success, humorously shared an anecdote about standing in line with Meryl Streep at a recent ceremony. Such moments, he confessed, contribute to the extraordinary feeling of this awards season, reported New York Times.
Advertisement
"That may never happen to me again in my life, and it’s just a wonderful feeling," he said. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, currently leads the Oscars race with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. The film fell one nomination short of equaling La La Land's record of 14 Academy Award nominations in a single year.
Advertisement
Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind KejriwalVideos11 minutes ago
Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 PremiereWeb Stories14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.