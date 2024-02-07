Advertisement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the upcoming 96th Oscars today, January 23 ahead of the award ceremony on March 11 (IST). Hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, the duo announced one of the much-awaited categories - Actress in a Leading Role.

A look at the list of actresses who made to Oscars 2024 nomination list

The actresses who would be fighting for the golden trophy are Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Annette Bening and Lily Gladstone react to Oscars nod

The actress, who is nominated for Best Actress for biographical sports drama Nyad, reacted to her nod in a statement. She said, "I'm thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film, Jodie Foster," she added. "Onward!!!!"

Lily Gladstone also reacted to her Oscar nomination, calling it "incredible," she shared how much it means to her. According to ABC News, the actress said, "I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her," she said. "And it was incredible. I got to be on the phone with my parents during this moment and just the outpouring of love, especially from Indian country, just immediately -- I made a point of being in Osage County on the Osage reservation for what hopefully would have been the announcement. So, definitely remembering Mollie Kyle, the most incredible community that made this moment possible, and absolutely wanted to share it here."

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year and his fourth time emceeing overall.