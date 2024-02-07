English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:26 IST

Oscars 2024: Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan Nominated For Best Actress

Oscars Nominations 2024: Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone grabbed a spot under the Best Actress category. Here's the full list of nominees in the category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars nomination
Oscars nomination | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the upcoming 96th Oscars today, January 23 ahead of the award ceremony on March 11 (IST). Hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, the duo announced one of the much-awaited categories - Actress in a Leading Role.

A look at the list of actresses who made to Oscars 2024 nomination list

The actresses who would be fighting for the golden trophy are Annette Bening (Nyad), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Emma Stone (Poor Things).

Annette Bening and Lily Gladstone react to Oscars nod

The actress, who is nominated for Best Actress for biographical sports drama  Nyad, reacted to her nod in a statement. She said, "I'm thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film, Jodie Foster," she added. "Onward!!!!"

Advertisement

Lily Gladstone also reacted to her Oscar nomination, calling it "incredible," she shared how much it means to her. According to ABC News, the actress said, "I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her," she said. "And it was incredible. I got to be on the phone with my parents during this moment and just the outpouring of love, especially from Indian country, just immediately -- I made a point of being in Osage County on the Osage reservation for what hopefully would have been the announcement. So, definitely remembering Mollie Kyle, the most incredible community that made this moment possible, and absolutely wanted to share it here."

Killers' Star Lily Gladstone Considered Career Change Before Being Cast

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year and his fourth time emceeing overall.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement