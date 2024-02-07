Oscars 2024 Nominations: Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos Frontrunners For Best Director

Advertisement

Oscars 2024 nominations will be announced on January 23. All eyes will be on the one of the major categories - Best Director- with many prominent names in the running with their critically and commercially acclaimed films. Before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announces the names of those in the running, here's a looking at the frontrunners who are up for a nod for Best Director.

Oscar statuette | Image: AP

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer has emerged as the awards season's favourite. The Cillian Murphy starrer is a major contender in leading categories and Christopher Nolan is a frontrunner to win the Best Director nomination at the 96th Academy Awards. He will definitely earn a nomination in the Best Director category and might even win his first Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer.

A still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

Greta Gerwig for Barbie

Greta Gerwig is one of the frontrunners in the Best Director category for her highest-grossing film of 2023- Barbie. Even though, Barbie's run during the awards season has been underwhelming so far, it could witness a turnaround at the Academy Awards.

A still from Barbie | Image: IMDb

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Bradley Cooper is also in the running to bag a nomination in the Best Director category. After Cooper was snubbed at the 2019 Oscars for his maiden directorial A Star Is Born, Maestro could be his chance at winning his first ever Best Director Oscar.

Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo starrer Poor Things is one of the strongest contenders in the awards season in all major categories. Come January 23, Yorgos Lanthimos is all but certain to bag a nomination for Best Director.

A till from Poor Things | Image: IMDb

Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon has put the spotlight back on the veteran filmmaker who has been nominated in the category five times and won once for 2006 film The Departed.

Apart from the afore mentioned names Celine Song (Past Lives), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) and Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall) are also the likely nominees in the Best Director category.