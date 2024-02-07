Advertisement

The 2024 Oscar nominations, announced on the morning of January 23rd, brought smiles on the faces of several talented artists, particularly those eyeing for the Best Original Song category at the 96th Academy Awards. This category boasts a diverse array of music that has celebrated laughter, tears, and a myriad of emotions from moviegoers.

Barbie's impactful soundtrack continues to dominate the awards circuit. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's epic power ballad I'm Just Ken and Billie Eilish with brother Finneas O'Connell's moving What Was I Made For have both secured nominations, solidifying Barbie's musical phenomena. Additionally, Jon Batiste earned his inaugural Best Original Song nomination for the documentary American Symphony.

Barbie poster | Image: IMDb

Here are the nominees for Best Original Song:

1. The Fire Inside, Flamin' Hot (music and lyrics by Diane Warren)

Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot depicted the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos received recognition for its slow-grooving single, The Fire Inside. The song performed by Becky G was written by the illustrious Diane Warren and marked her 15th nomination for Best Original Song.

2. I'm Just Ken, Barbie (music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's humorous I'm Just Ken from Barbie already a Critics' Choice Movie Award winner, has clinched an Oscar nomination. The song embodies Ken's (Ryan Gosling) inner turmoil and features Gosling who also secured a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the film.

I'm Just Ken | Image: IMDb

3. It Never Went Away, American Symphony (music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

Jon Batiste, four years after winning Best Original Score, earns his first Best Original Song nomination for It Never Went Away. This moving single is part of his documentary American Symphony which delves into the highs and lows of Batiste's life amid his wife's battle with leukemia.

4. Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon (music and lyrics by Scott George)

Scott George, Osage Nation music consultant and composer earned a nomination for his song Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and recounted the Osage Reign of Terror in Oklahoma during the 1920s.

5. What Was I Made For?, Barbie (music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, three years after their James Bond single win, secured a second nomination for their emotionally charged Barbie hit, What Was I Made For? This song explores Barbie’s quest for purpose and has already garnered accolades, including a Golden Globe.