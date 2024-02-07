English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 02:27 IST

Ryan Gosling To Compete With Billie Eilish As Barbie Bags 2 Nods For Best Original Song Oscar

In the Best Original Song category of the Oscars 2024 nominations, Ryan Gosling is all set to compete with Billie Eilish as Barbie has bagged two nods.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Barbie
Barbie | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The 2024 Oscar nominations, announced on the morning of January 23rd, brought smiles on the faces of several talented artists, particularly those eyeing for the Best Original Song category at the 96th Academy Awards. This category boasts a diverse array of music that has celebrated laughter, tears, and a myriad of emotions from moviegoers.

Barbie's impactful soundtrack continues to dominate the awards circuit. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's epic power ballad I'm Just Ken and Billie Eilish with brother Finneas O'Connell's moving What Was I Made For have both secured nominations, solidifying Barbie's musical phenomena. Additionally, Jon Batiste earned his inaugural Best Original Song nomination for the documentary American Symphony.

Advertisement
Barbie poster | Image: IMDb

Here are the nominees for Best Original Song:

1. The Fire Inside, Flamin' Hot (music and lyrics by Diane Warren)

Advertisement

Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot depicted the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos received recognition for its slow-grooving single, The Fire Inside. The song performed by Becky G was written by the illustrious Diane Warren and marked her 15th nomination for Best Original Song.

2. I'm Just Ken, Barbie (music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

Advertisement

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's humorous I'm Just Ken from Barbie already a Critics' Choice Movie Award winner, has clinched an Oscar nomination. The song embodies Ken's (Ryan Gosling) inner turmoil and features Gosling who also secured a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the film.

I'm Just Ken | Image: IMDb

3. It Never Went Away, American Symphony (music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

Advertisement

Jon Batiste, four years after winning Best Original Score, earns his first Best Original Song nomination for It Never Went Away. This moving single is part of his documentary American Symphony which delves into the highs and lows of Batiste's life amid his wife's battle with leukemia.

4. Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon (music and lyrics by Scott George)

Advertisement

Scott George, Osage Nation music consultant and composer earned a nomination for his song Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and recounted the Osage Reign of Terror in Oklahoma during the 1920s.

5. What Was I Made For?, Barbie (music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, three years after their James Bond single win, secured a second nomination for their emotionally charged Barbie hit, What Was I Made For? This song explores Barbie’s quest for purpose and has already garnered accolades, including a Golden Globe.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement