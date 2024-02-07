English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Oscars 2024 Nominations: Oppenheimer Sweeps, Greta & Bradley Snubbed In Best Director Category

Oppenheimer will be competing in 13 categories at the 96th Academy Awards, followed by Poor Things and Killers Of Flowers Moon with 11 and 10 nominations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars
Oscars nominations list. | Image:Instagram
The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced today, January 23. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the race with 13 nominations in categories of Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director, to name a few. Close behind sits Emma Stone starrer Poor Things with 11 nominations and Leonardo DiCaprio with 10, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Role. However, Greta Garwig's Barbie which ruled the box office despite a clash with Oppenheimer last year, fell short. The film has received only 7 nominations with two in the Best Original Song category. The film didn't find its mention in the Best Director and Best Actress categories. Check out the complete list of nominations below: 

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall 
Barbie 
The Holdovers 
Killers of the Flower Moon 
Maestro 
Oppenheimer 
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)

ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)
Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos)
The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)
Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)
Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)
Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)
The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)
The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)
Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)
Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

The Actor
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
The Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over!

FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

The Fire Inside
I’m Just Ken
It Never Went Away
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)
What Was I Made For?

MAKEUP And HAIRSTYLING

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

SOUND

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:40 IST

