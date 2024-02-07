Advertisement

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced today, January 23. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the race with 13 nominations in categories of Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director, to name a few. Close behind sits Emma Stone starrer Poor Things with 11 nominations and Leonardo DiCaprio with 10, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Role. However, Greta Garwig's Barbie which ruled the box office despite a clash with Oppenheimer last year, fell short. The film has received only 7 nominations with two in the Best Original Song category. The film didn't find its mention in the Best Director and Best Actress categories. Check out the complete list of nominations below:

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

ACTRESS IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

BEST DIRECTOR

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)

Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

The Actor

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over!

FILM EDITING

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

The Fire Inside

I’m Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)

What Was I Made For?

MAKEUP And HAIRSTYLING

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon