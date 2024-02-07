Advertisement

One of the most competitive categories at Oscars this year will be Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be rolling out the red carpet on March 11 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles but before that, nominees will be announced across various categories on January 23. Here's a look at actors who you may see contending for Best Actor in a Supporting role.

Oscar statuette | Image: AP

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

The biggest commercial hit of 2024, Barbie has put Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the Greta Gerwig directorial, in the Oscars race in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category.

A still from Barbie | Image: AP

Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is certainly this awards season's favourite. Robert Downey Jr's role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's directorial has emerged as a favourite this year and is expected to not earn a nomination but also bag the golden statuette.

A still from Oppenheimer | Image: IMDb

Robert DeNiro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert DeNiro is expected to bag an Oscar nod for his role in Martin Scorsese's crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon. Till now, DeNiro's chances of winning an award have faced major opposition from Robert Downey Jr but nevertheless, DeNiro will be a strong contender in the category.

Charles Melton in May December

Charles Melton's poignant portrayal of a young man groomed by an older woman has been earning praise by one and many. Come January 23, Melton could be one step closer to his Oscars dream.

Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things

Poor Things has put Mark Ruffalo in the Oscars race. The actor has been nominated for the Academy Award three times in the past for The Kids Are All Right (2010), Foxcatcher (2015) and Spotlight (2016) for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role but has never won any. If he is nominated for a fourth time, he could script history as the most nominated actor in the category.

A still from Poor Things | Image: IMDb

Apart from them, Willem Defoe for Poor Things and Sterling K Brown for American Fiction are frontrunners when the Oscars nominations will be announced.