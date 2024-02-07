Advertisement

The Academy will be coming out with its final list of Oscars nominations for the 96th Academy Awards on January 23. While there have been obvious frontrunners when it comes to the major categories, all hope is not lost for the titles that have flown slightly under the radar. Prior to the announcement of the final list of nominations, there are two Indian titles that might still make the cut.

Does India still have a chance at the Oscars?



A total of 321 films qualified for the Oscars this year. The Academy recently announced how 265 of these titles were eligible to be nominated under the Best Picture category. Part of this hefty yet exclusive list were Indian titles 2018: Everyone Is A Hero and 12th Fail.

To add context. 2018: Everyone Is A Hero and 12th Fail was already out of the running to potentially win under the category of Best Foreign Film - the shortlist for which both titles failed to make the cut for. This was the case despite 2018: Everyone Is A Hero being India's official entry to the Oscars. However, both films are still very much eligible to be voted into earning a nomination - and then a potential win under the best actor category.

What are 2018 and 12th Fail up against?



While making the cut for a 265-long list is in itself a major feat, Jude Anthany Joseph's 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, with Tovino Thomas in the lead, profiling the devastating floods which wrecked the state of Kerala in 2018; and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey led 12th Fail, portraying the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma's real-life journey to become an IPS officer are up against some big competition.

Among the frontrunners in this regard are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Bradley Cooper's Maestro.