Oscars 2024: Oppenheimer, Barbie, The Holdovers, Maestro To Compete For Best Picture
The Oscar nominees will be honoured by the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 11.
Oscars 2024: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the nominations for the 96th Oscars across various categories on Tuesday. The names of the frontrunners for the golden statuette were revealed by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best in films. The nominees for Best Picture are as follows.
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Oppenheimer and Poor Things sweep Oscars
Including the Best Picture nomination, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is leading the Oscars race with 13 nods. The film fell one nomination short of matching La La Land's record of 14 Academy Awards nods in a single year. Poor Things has bagged 11 nominations, followed by Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10 nods.
Barbie, which was snubbed for Directing and Leading Actress has entered the Oscars race in 8 categories, including Best Picture. Despite being the highest-grossing film of 2023, it remains starved during the awards season.
Oscars 2024 date and host
The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year. This will be his fourth stint at the dais.
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:21 IST
