Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Wins His 1st Academy Award For Oppenheimer, Beats Ryan & Mark

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr won his maiden Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film was one of the biggest winners of the night with seven awards. Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for the third time by The Academy. He thanked his wife Susan from the stage in his acceptance speech.

Robert Downey Jr wins his first Oscar

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated Robert Downey Jr. as they tweeted, "Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr. on winning Best Supporting Actor for 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars." The film, which is based on the American theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, saw Robert Downey Jr. essaying the role of a retired Naval Reserve officer and high-ranking member of the US Atomic Energy Commission. Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr., who picked up the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards, delivered a spectacular speech at the award ceremony.

He began his speech as he said, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order," reports People magazine. He then joked, “I'd like to thank my veterinarian -- I meant wife -- Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you.” Later, he thanked Christopher Nolan, the writer, producer and director of "Oppenheimer", as well as producer Emma Thomas and his co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. He went on to say, "Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure that she wrapped -- surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time." He further mentioned, "Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon... it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. You know, what we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important." As per People, Downey Jr. also thanked his stylist, publicist and entertainment lawyer, joking that his attorney of 40 years spent half of it "trying to get me insured and bailing me out". He then closed out his speech with a shout out to his three kids, Avri, Exton and Indio.

Oppenheimer wins big at Oscars



R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first. It was also a night of firsts for other members of the "Oppenheimer" team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars.

Advertisement









Advertisement









Advertisement



