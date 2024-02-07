English
Oscars 2024: Robot Dreams, Elemental, Spider-Man Nominated In The Animated Feature Film

Oscars 2024 Nominations: Here's who earned a spot in the Animated Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Image:X
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the upcoming 96th Oscars today, January 23. Among all the categories, the hosts announced the best film under the Animated Feature Film category and the films that have the mentioned are The Boy And The Heron, Robot Dreams, Elemental, Nimona and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honouring the best films of 2023. The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 10 and March 11 (IST). It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

