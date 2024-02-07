Advertisement

The much-awaited 96th Academy Awards are underway and the best of the past year's titles are earning a spot at the coveted show. During a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles, the event is being announced one week after the Bafta nods were announced in the UK.

Oscars 2024 Nominations in the Best Documentary Short Film category:-

The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber Of Little Rock, Island In Between, The Last Repair Shop and Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó.

Oscars 2024 Frontrunners in the Best Documentary Short Film category:-

The Last Repair Shop

(L.A. Times Studios/Searchlight Pictures) Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot (directors, producers), Jeremy Lambert, Josh Rosenberg (producers)

The ABCs of Book Banning

(MTV Documentary Films/Paramount+) Trish Adlesic, Nazenet Habtezghi (directors), Sheila Nevins (director, producer)

Deciding Vote

(The New Yorker) Robert J. Lyons, Jeremy Workman (directors, producers), Melissa Jacobsen (producer)

Camp Courage

(Netflix) Max Lowe (director, producer), Katu Chevigny, Marilyn Ness (producers)

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

(Walt Disney Pictures) Sean Wang (director), Sam A. Davis (producer)