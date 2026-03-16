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Updated 16 March 2026 at 07:17 IST

Oscars 2026 Winners List Updated: One Battle After Another, Frankenstein Lead At Halfway Mark At 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 Winners List: The 98th Academy Awards honoured movies in 24 categories, with a newly added award for Best Casting. Sinners led the nominations with 16 nods.

Shreya Pandey
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Oscars 2026 winners list
Oscars 2026 winners list | Image: X

Oscars 2026 Winners List Updated: Hollywood convened Sunday night for the 88th Academy Awards that were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The official red carpet preshow began at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16, for viewers in India, followed by the main awards ceremony at 4:30 AM IST. The live show can be streamed online on JioHotstar. Hollywood's biggest night began with the award for Best Supporting Actress being bagged by Weapons star Amy Madigan.

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another has secured 13 nominations | Image: X

Cassandra Kulukundis, for One Battle After Another, won the first-ever Oscar for casting. KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for animated film. The Girl Who Cried Pearls received the Oscar for animated short. The Academy Awards returned with Conan O’Brien as the host. The nominations were announced on January 22, 2025, with Sinners leading with 16 nods.  

The list of Oscars 2026 winners is:

Best Supporting Actress

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Amy Madigan, Weapons

Animated Film

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KPop Demon Hunters

Casting

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein

Costume Design
Frankenstein

Best Live-Action Short Film Category
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Supporting Actor 
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another 

Best Adapted Screenplay 
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another 

Best Original Screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners 

Best Production Design 
Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects 
Avatar: Fire and Ash
 
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
 
Best Documentary Feature Film
Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best Score 
Sinners 

Best Sound
F1

Best Editing 

One Battle After Another 

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Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 16 March 2026 at 05:59 IST