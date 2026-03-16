Oscars 2026 Winners List Updated: One Battle After Another, Frankenstein Lead At Halfway Mark At 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 Winners List Updated: Hollywood convened Sunday night for the 88th Academy Awards that were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The official red carpet preshow began at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16, for viewers in India, followed by the main awards ceremony at 4:30 AM IST. The live show can be streamed online on JioHotstar. Hollywood's biggest night began with the award for Best Supporting Actress being bagged by Weapons star Amy Madigan.

Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another has secured 13 nominations | Image: X

Cassandra Kulukundis, for One Battle After Another, won the first-ever Oscar for casting. KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for animated film. The Girl Who Cried Pearls received the Oscar for animated short. The Academy Awards returned with Conan O’Brien as the host. The nominations were announced on January 22, 2025, with Sinners leading with 16 nods.

The list of Oscars 2026 winners is:

Best Supporting Actress

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Amy Madigan, Weapons

Animated Film

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KPop Demon Hunters

Casting

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Costume Design

Frankenstein

Best Live-Action Short Film Category

The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva



Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another



Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another



Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Production Design

Frankenstein



Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash



Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms



Best Documentary Feature Film

Mr Nobody Against Putin



Best Score

Sinners



Best Sound

F1



Best Editing