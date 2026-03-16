Updated 16 March 2026 at 07:17 IST
Oscars 2026 Winners List Updated: One Battle After Another, Frankenstein Lead At Halfway Mark At 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026 Winners List: The 98th Academy Awards honoured movies in 24 categories, with a newly added award for Best Casting. Sinners led the nominations with 16 nods.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Oscars 2026 Winners List Updated: Hollywood convened Sunday night for the 88th Academy Awards that were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The official red carpet preshow began at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, March 16, for viewers in India, followed by the main awards ceremony at 4:30 AM IST. The live show can be streamed online on JioHotstar. Hollywood's biggest night began with the award for Best Supporting Actress being bagged by Weapons star Amy Madigan.
Cassandra Kulukundis, for One Battle After Another, won the first-ever Oscar for casting. KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for animated film. The Girl Who Cried Pearls received the Oscar for animated short. The Academy Awards returned with Conan O’Brien as the host. The nominations were announced on January 22, 2025, with Sinners leading with 16 nods.
The list of Oscars 2026 winners is:
Best Supporting Actress
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Amy Madigan, Weapons
Animated Film
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KPop Demon Hunters
Casting
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
Animated Short Film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Costume Design
Frankenstein
Best Live-Action Short Film Category
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
Best Documentary Feature Film
Mr Nobody Against Putin
Best Score
Sinners
Best Sound
F1
Best Editing
One Battle After Another
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 16 March 2026 at 05:59 IST