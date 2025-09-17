Past Malone India Concert: Date, Time, Venue, How To Book Tickets, Prices And More

Popular singer-songwriter Post Malone, known for chartbuster hits Sunflower, Congratulations, Circles, Rockstar and many more, is all set to make a return to India for a show. He will play at a grand concert in Guwahati, Assam, marking his first-ever solo show here. Post Malone will perform on December 8, 2025, at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Guwahati. This will also be his debut performance in the region, which has been organised in collaboration with the Assam government, BookMyShow and Live Nation.

When and where to book Post Malone show tickets online?

Tickets go live on September 20 at 12 pm IST. People can book tickets to Post Malone's Guwahati concert from BookMyShow. For the lounge area ticket prices start at ₹15,999. For VIP area, tickets are priced at ₹4,999. General area passes will be available for ₹2499 and fan pit tickets go for ₹7999. Bar will also be available at the venue.

The Guwahati concert marks Post Malone’s second visit to the country after his debut performance in Mumbai in 2022. Speaking on the same, Padmapani Bora, Director at Assam Tourism Development Corporation, stated Malone's arrival holds a "testament to how India's live entertainment landscape is rapidly expanding, with Assam emerging as an important contributor to this growth," as per a press release.

Post malone will perform at Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Guwahati on December 8 | Image: Instagram