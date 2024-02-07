Advertisement

In a career-spanning two decades, Paul Giamatti has once again secured a spot on the prestigious list of Oscar nominees. The actor, celebrated for his lead role in Alexander Payne's latest venture, The Holdovers, reflects on the journey that began with the critically acclaimed Sideways. Giamatti and Payne have a 20-year history, beginning with Sideways which established Giamatti as a lead actor.

A file photo of Paul Giamatti | Image: AP

Paul Giamatti feels a sense of peace and validation

Paul Giamatti, nearing 57, expressed a profound sense of peace and validation with his second Oscar nomination. "It gives me a sense of peace. In a funny way, I go, ‘Wow, I guess I’ve done some good stuff,'" he remarks during a conversation with The Associated Press. This nomination, for him, signifies not just recognition but also a reassurance that he has chosen the right path in his illustrious career.

A file photo of Paul Giamatti | Image: IMDb

Paul's bond with Alexander Payne

The bond between Paul Giamatti and director Alexander Payne spans two decades, originating with their collaboration on Sideways. Paul Giamatti, reminiscing about their first encounter during auditions, describes how they clicked instantly. Their similar sensibility and shared worldview formed the foundation of a partnership that has stood the test of time.

"I guess, and a similar view of the world or something. It just overlaps kind of exactly. He feels like somebody, you know, he just feels like somebody I have known all my life instead of just, you know, the past 20 years. He feels like an old friend," Giamatti explains. Alexander Payne, for him, is not just a collaborator but an individual who resonates with a familiarity reminiscent of lifelong connections.

A file photo of Paul Giamatti | Image: AP

Giamatti acknowledged the element of luck in finding a creative soulmate in Alexander Payne. "It's just lucky that we sort of found each other," he notes, emphasising the rare and serendipitous nature of their professional connection. The actor portrays Alexander Payne not only as a creative partner but as someone who feels like an old friend, mirroring the camaraderie of his formative years.

Meanwhile, Paul Giamatti found himself in the esteemed Best Actor category alongside formidable talents such as Colman Domingo for Rustin, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Jefferey Wright for American Fiction, and Bradley Cooper for Maestro.