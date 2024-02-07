English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Paul Giamatti Feels He Has 'Done Some Good Stuff' After Bagging Oscar Nomination for The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti, nearing 57, expressed a profound sense of peace and validation with his second Oscar nomination for the film The Holdovers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Paul Giamatti
A file photo of Paul Giamatti | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a career-spanning two decades, Paul Giamatti has once again secured a spot on the prestigious list of Oscar nominees. The actor, celebrated for his lead role in Alexander Payne's latest venture, The Holdovers, reflects on the journey that began with the critically acclaimed Sideways. Giamatti and Payne have a 20-year history, beginning with Sideways which established Giamatti as a lead actor.

A file photo of Paul Giamatti | Image: AP

 

Paul Giamatti feels a sense of peace and validation

Paul Giamatti, nearing 57, expressed a profound sense of peace and validation with his second Oscar nomination. "It gives me a sense of peace. In a funny way, I go, ‘Wow, I guess I’ve done some good stuff,'" he remarks during a conversation with The Associated Press. This nomination, for him, signifies not just recognition but also a reassurance that he has chosen the right path in his illustrious career.

Advertisement
A file photo of Paul Giamatti | Image: IMDb

 

Paul's bond with Alexander Payne

The bond between Paul Giamatti and director Alexander Payne spans two decades, originating with their collaboration on Sideways. Paul Giamatti, reminiscing about their first encounter during auditions, describes how they clicked instantly. Their similar sensibility and shared worldview formed the foundation of a partnership that has stood the test of time.

"I guess, and a similar view of the world or something. It just overlaps kind of exactly. He feels like somebody, you know, he just feels like somebody I have known all my life instead of just, you know, the past 20 years. He feels like an old friend," Giamatti explains. Alexander Payne, for him, is not just a collaborator but an individual who resonates with a familiarity reminiscent of lifelong connections.

Advertisement
A file photo of Paul Giamatti | Image: AP

 

Giamatti acknowledged the element of luck in finding a creative soulmate in Alexander Payne. "It's just lucky that we sort of found each other," he notes, emphasising the rare and serendipitous nature of their professional connection. The actor portrays Alexander Payne not only as a creative partner but as someone who feels like an old friend, mirroring the camaraderie of his formative years.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paul Giamatti found himself in the esteemed Best Actor category alongside formidable talents such as Colman Domingo for Rustin, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Jefferey Wright for American Fiction, and Bradley Cooper for Maestro. 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos12 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement