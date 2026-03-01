Thalapathy Vijay-Sankgeetha Divorce Case Turns Into Family Feud? Speculations Rife After Actor's Son Reportedly Unfollows Him

Thalapathy Vijay is facing a personal scandal after his wife, Sankgeetha, filed for a divorce. The couple, who have been married since August 27, 1999, have two children together. Amid the news of their divorce, it is now being speculated that the couple's problems have given rise to a family feud between the actor and TVK chief.

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is 26 year old | Image: X

Ever since the news of his divorce, social media users have shown a heightened interest in Thalapathy Vijay's personal life. Amid this, some netizens have observed that the actor's son, Jason Sanjay, is not following him on Instagram. This gave rise to reports of a brewing family feud, with netizens basing it on the fact that Jason has allegedly unfollowed Vijay following the divorce demand from his mother. However, it must be noted that it remains unclear if the father-son duo were following each other on social media ever, in the first place. There is no conclusive evidence to support claims of Jason unfollowing Vijay, especially owing to his divorce.



Also Read: Vijay's Net Worth Revealed As Estranged Wife Seeks 'Permanent Alimony'

Thalapathy Vijay's wife seeks a divorce on the grounds of adultery amid the actor's link-up with Trisha Krishnan

On February 27, Vijay's wife Sankgeetha filed a petition for divorce against him in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. As per the divorce petition, Sankgeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sankgeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.



Also Read: Vijay's Wife Goes Ravi Mohan-Aarti Mohan's Way In Divorce Case

Vijay's alleged affair was discovered by his wife in April 2021 | Image: X

Apart from this, Sangkeetha also levied serious allegations on Vijay of neglect, ‘constructive desertion’, ‘mental cruelty’ and financial restrictions. Vijay and Sankgeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. The news of Vijay's divorce comes months before the Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections in which the actor would make his debut as a politician with his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).