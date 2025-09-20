Updated 20 September 2025 at 21:59 IST
Katrina Kaif's Family Arrives In Mumbai Before Her Due Date? Actress' Elder Brother Sebastian Steps Out With Isabelle Kaif | Photos
Another reason for fans to believe that Katrina Kaif is pregnant is that she has shied away from making public appearances in the past few months. The actress married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.
The rumours of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy are gaining pace in media reports. Earlier, there was speculation that the Tiger 3 actress is opting for childbirth via surrogacy. However, as per news outlets, she is pregnant, in her third trimester and is expected to deliver in October or November. Meanwhile, Katrina, her husband Vicky Kaushal and other family members have remained tight-lipped about this reported development in the Bollywood couple's personal lives.
Another hint about Katrina's pregnancy came in the form of her family members being by her side in Mumbai currently. On Saturday, September 20, Katrina's younger sister Isabelle Kaif was snapped in the city as she arrived at a venue. While Isabelle lives in Mumbai, it was the Kaif sisters' elder brother Sebastian whose presence further raised anticipation surrounding Katrina's pregnancy.
Isabelle posed for the paparazzi but remained tight-lipped about Katrina or the speculation that she is expecting to be a mother soon. Sebastian, meanwhile, exited the same car as his younger sister, spotted the paps and made his way inside the venue.
Another reason for fans to believe that Katrina is pregnant is that she has stayed away from making public appearances in the past few months. While Vicky was recently snapped at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai, Katrina gave it a miss. It is also being said that the Namaste London star will take an extended maternity break after giving birth, as she wants to be a hands-on mom.
Katrina and Vicky are said to be in a relationship since in 2019. The couple got married at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family.
