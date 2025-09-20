Katrina Kaif's Family Arrives In Mumbai Before Her Due Date? Actress' Elder Brother Sebastian Steps Out With Isabelle Kaif | Photos

The rumours of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy are gaining pace in media reports. Earlier, there was speculation that the Tiger 3 actress is opting for childbirth via surrogacy. However, as per news outlets, she is pregnant, in her third trimester and is expected to deliver in October or November. Meanwhile, Katrina, her husband Vicky Kaushal and other family members have remained tight-lipped about this reported development in the Bollywood couple's personal lives.

Another hint about Katrina's pregnancy came in the form of her family members being by her side in Mumbai currently. On Saturday, September 20, Katrina's younger sister Isabelle Kaif was snapped in the city as she arrived at a venue. While Isabelle lives in Mumbai, it was the Kaif sisters' elder brother Sebastian whose presence further raised anticipation surrounding Katrina's pregnancy.

Isabelle Kaif with her elder brother Sebastian snapped in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Isabelle posed for the paparazzi but remained tight-lipped about Katrina or the speculation that she is expecting to be a mother soon. Sebastian, meanwhile, exited the same car as his younger sister, spotted the paps and made his way inside the venue.

Katrina and Vicky married in December 2021 | Image: Instagram



Another reason for fans to believe that Katrina is pregnant is that she has stayed away from making public appearances in the past few months. While Vicky was recently snapped at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai, Katrina gave it a miss. It is also being said that the Namaste London star will take an extended maternity break after giving birth, as she wants to be a hands-on mom.