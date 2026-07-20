Punit Balan Studios' 75 Years Of NDA Wins Best Editing In The Non-feature Film Category At 72nd National Film Awards

Editor Manvir Jasrotia has won the National Award for Best Editing in the Non-Feature Film category for Punit Balan Studios' documentary '75 Years of NDA' at the 72nd National Film Awards, the winners of which were announced on Saturday.

Produced by Punit Balan Studios, the documentary is a tribute to the 75-year legacy of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, India's premier tri-services military training institution. The film traces the Academy's journey from its inception to becoming one of the world's most prestigious military academies, highlighting its milestones, traditions and contribution to producing generations of officers for the Indian Armed Forces.

Directed by Tanuj Bhatia and Tanuka Laghate and written by Mugdha Kalra, the documentary combines archival footage and visual storytelling to showcase the NDA's enduring legacy of leadership, discipline and excellence, with Jasrotia's editing earning national recognition.

Congratulating the team, producer Punit Balan said, "This National Award is a moment of immense pride for everyone associated with '75 Years of NDA'. It is a tribute to the extraordinary legacy of the National Defence Academy and to the generations of brave officers who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation. We are deeply honoured that our effort to document this inspiring journey has been recognised at the highest level. I congratulate editor Manvir Jasrotia and our entire creative team, and dedicate this honour to the spirit, courage and commitment of the Indian Armed Forces."

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