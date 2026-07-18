Meiyazhagan, Manjummel Boys Robbed: 72nd National Film Awards Biggest Snubs Shocks Fans

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on July 18 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Around 400 feature films in 34 languages, including scheduled and non-scheduled languages, were considered in feature and non-feature film categories. Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan bagged the Best Actor honours for their roles in Article 370 and Chandu Champion respectively. Kartik was jointly awarded with Mammootty for Bramayugam.



While fans supported and congratulated the winners of the National Film Awards on social media, the fact that Tamil film Meiyazhagan was snubbed by the jury came as a big shock to many. Ever since Meiyazhagan released and became a box office hit, it was pegged to be a National Award winner in several categories. Ahead of the declaration of the winners list this year, the buzz around the C Prem Kumar directorial was huge. Many speculated that it would not only win Best Tamil Film, but Best Feature Film of 2024.

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The acclaimed Tamil slice-of-life drama, however, only got a special mention for sound mixing. Fans felt that Meiyazhagan was “robbed” by the jury. Best Tamil Film was awarded to Dhanush's directorial Raayan.

Commenting on Meiyazhagan being snubbed at the 72nd National Film Awards, a netizen said, "Meiyazhagan, Maharaja, and GOAT deserved awards in every category. Instead, the National Awards committee chose a mediocre film's over genuinely deserving ones. They lost their credibility once before, and now they've done it again (sic)."

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Another said, "Some films are bigger than awards, Meiyazhagan is one of them (sic)." One X user mentioned, "They don't deserve you, meiyazhagan (sic)." One comment read, "Amaran background score over Manjummal boys & Meiyazhagan is really a bullshit (sic)."