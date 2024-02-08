Advertisement

Actress Quinta Brunson took home the 75th Emmy Award in the Lead Actress in the Comedy Series category for Abbott Elementary. She won in the best actress category a year after taking home the statuette for comedy series writing. Isabel Sanford was the first and only Black winner in this category, taking home the prize in 1981 for her performance in the beloved sitcom The Jeffersons.

Quinta Brunson’s emotional acceptance speech

Before announcing the winner, seven-time Emmy-winner Carol Burnett was heard saying: “I was lucky enough to be the female host of a comedy show and that was a long time ago and I would like to say a lot has changed in the last 46 years… It has progressed.”

She then quipped about how men are finally doing good in the genre. Brunson was nominated against names such as Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), and Jenna Ortega (Wednesday).

Quinta Brunson just became the second Black actress in Emmys history to win Lead in the Comedy category, 42 years after Isabel Sanford won for The Jefferson. Icon!!!



While being feted with the honour, Brunson got emotional and said, “Wow thank you so much… I love making Abbott I am so happy to live my dream and echo out comedy… So happy to get this. I did not prepare for this.”

What is Abbott Elementary about?

Abbott Elementary, which debuted at the end of 2021 and quickly rose to prominence as the season's biggest comedy debut, was recognized for bringing a younger audience back to broadcast television.

The poster of Abbott Elementary | Image: IMDb

A crazy parody documentary along the lines of The Office, it revolves around the lives of a group of dedicated, passionate teachers, who find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

The 75th Emmy Awards was originally set to take place last September but was postponed due to the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony. The award show aired live on Lionsgate Play in India.

(with inputs from IANS)