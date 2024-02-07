Advertisement

Ryan Gosling has issued a statement expressing his disappointment over the Oscars 2024 snubs for his Barbie co-stars, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Ryan Gosling, nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside America Ferrera, addressed the absence of Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category and Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category. While expressing gratitude for his own nomination, the Barbie star highlighted the significance of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the success of Barbie. The actor humourously acknowledged the unexpected honour of being recognised for playing a plastic doll named Ken.

Ryan Gosling credits Greta and Margot for Barbie's success

Ryan Gosling credited Great Gerwig and Margot Robbie as the driving forces behind the success of Barbie. However, the actor conveyed disappointment over their omission from their respective categories. He stated, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Ryan Gosling reflects on Barbie's performance

Reflecting on the Barbie's significance, Ryan Gosling pointed out that the film not only emerged as the biggest hit of 2023 but also played an important role in bringing audiences back to cinemas with the success of Barbenheimer. The film, nominated for Best Picture, faced unique challenges, making the recognition of Great Gerwig and Margot Robbie's contributions even more crucial.

He continued, "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Despite the disappointment expressed for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling also expressed joy for America Ferrera and the other talented artists who contributed to the groundbreaking nature of the film. Barbie has received eight Oscar nominations, but Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were overlooked in several major categories.