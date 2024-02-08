Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Ryan Gosling’s Reaction To I’m Just Ken Winning Best Song At The Critics Choice Awards Goes Viral

Ryan Gosling's reaction at the Critics Choice Awards was turned into a meme after he appeared perplexed when I'm Just Ken won Best Song.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling | Image:X/DiscussingFilm
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunday's Critics Choice Awards witnessed a delightful twist as Ryan Gosling, the Barbie star known for his role as Ken, expressed a stunned reaction to his song I'm Just Ken winning the coveted Best Song category. The wholesome highlight of the evening occurred when instead of going up to accept the award, Gosling who performed and sang the winning song flashed a perplexed look while his fellow award-winners took the stage.

Reaction of Ryan Gosling goes viral

In a now-viral clip, Gosling appears bewildered as the winner in the Best Song category is announced launching a meme fest on X. Some fans humorously speculated that Gosling might now have to perform I'm Just Ken at the upcoming Oscars. There were even jokes about Gosling secretly disliking "I'm Just Ken."

More about I'm Just Ken

The award-winning track co-written and produced by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, stands out as one of many iconic moments in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. In the film, Ken, played by Gosling, delivers a ballad reflecting on the challenges of living in Barbie's shadow. With over 100 million streams on Spotify alone, the song is quite popular among fans making its Critics Choice Award win no surprise.

Mark Ronson’s acceptance speech for the Critics Choice Award

During the speech, Ronson acknowledged Gosling's integral role in making the song a success. He expressed gratitude to star and co-producer Margot Robbie, director-writer Greta Gerwig, and co-writer Noah Baumbach for the opportunity to create the song. Ronson also playfully remarked on the unconventional nature of the song, thanking Gerwig for allowing them to present an 11-minute ballad fest that resonated emotionally with the audience.

I'm Just Ken from Barbie beat Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?, Super Mario Bros.'s Peaches, Ariana DeBose’s This Wish and Lenny Kravitz's Road to Freedom to win the Critics Choice Award.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

