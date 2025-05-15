Shreya Ghoshal Announces New Date For Mumbai Concert After Postponing It Due To Indo-Pak Tensions, Tickets Sold Out

Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced the new date of her Mumbai concert, days after she pushed the show scheduled for May 10 amid India-Pakistan military confrontation. The three-hour show will now be held on May 24 at the Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai. The tickets for the show ranged between ₹1199 for the cheapest to ₹24,999 for the VIP Lounge. As soon as Shreya announced the new date of her Mumbai concert, tickets were sold out quickly.

Shreya's Mumbai concert is part of her All Hearts Tour. "Mumbai!! New date alert: Thank you for your love, patience and understanding. As promised, we are coming back stronger and here to heal All Hearts with love and music. See you in just a few days," she captioned the poster of the show on Instagram, announcing the new date.

In a previous post, the award-winning singer said she was postponing the show "due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country".

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both sides on May 10.\

Shreya Ghoshal announced the potponement of her Mumbvai concert just a day before the show | Image: Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

When announcing the postponement her concert due to the tensions between India and Pakistan, Shreya had shared, "My dearest fans, with a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country.”