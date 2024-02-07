Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
SZA Reacts To Losing Album of the Year Grammy To Taylor Swift: I Could Have Left..
Despite SOS nominations in three major categories, it did not win any of them. Now, SZA has shared whether she feels snubbed by the Recording Academy.
R&B singer-songwriter SZA was the most nominated act of the night at the 2024 Grammy Awards (9), thanks to her successful 2022 album SOS. Given the project's critical and commercial success, many of her fans assumed it would be a lock for the most important prize at the award ceremony.
However, they were disappointed to learn that the LP, despite its nominations in three major categories, did not win any of them. Now, the singer has shared whether she feels snubbed by the Recording Academy.
SZA on getting snubbed for AOTY award at Grammys 2024
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked if she felt like she should have won Album of the Year instead of Taylor Swift, SZA denied the motion.
The singer said, “I don’t actually. I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful. My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary. And I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody.”
SZA’s SOS on charts
Taylor Swift won the AOTY Award for Midnights. With this, she became the only performer to receive the award four times, breaking the records of Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra, who each has 3.
On the other hand, for 10 weeks, SZA’s SOS was the number-one album on the Billboard 200, longer than any other artist nominated in the same category. Additionally, it became the longest-running #1 female album of the decade, but it was still denied the esteemed title.
Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:34 IST
