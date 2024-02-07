English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

SZA Reacts To Losing Album of the Year Grammy To Taylor Swift: I Could Have Left..

Despite SOS nominations in three major categories, it did not win any of them. Now, SZA has shared whether she feels snubbed by the Recording Academy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift and SZA
Taylor Swift and SZA | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

R&B singer-songwriter SZA was the most nominated act of the night at the 2024 Grammy Awards (9), thanks to her successful 2022 album SOS. Given the project's critical and commercial success, many of her fans assumed it would be a lock for the most important prize at the award ceremony. 

However, they were disappointed to learn that the LP, despite its nominations in three major categories, did not win any of them. Now, the singer has shared whether she feels snubbed by the Recording Academy. 

Advertisement

SZA on getting snubbed for AOTY award at Grammys 2024 

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked if she felt like she should have won Album of the Year instead of Taylor Swift, SZA denied the motion. 

Advertisement

 

The singer said, “I don’t actually. I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful. My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary. And I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody.” 

Advertisement

SZA’s SOS on charts 

Taylor Swift won the AOTY Award for Midnights. With this, she became the only performer to receive the award four times, breaking the records of Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra, who each has 3. 

Advertisement

 

On the other hand, for 10 weeks, SZA’s SOS was the number-one album on the Billboard 200, longer than any other artist nominated in the same category. Additionally, it became the longest-running #1 female album of the decade, but it was still denied the esteemed title.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement