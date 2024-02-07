Travis Kelce Will Not Be Joining Taylor Swift At Grammy 2024 For THIS Reason

Advertisement

Travis Kelce will not be joining Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, reports Page Six. However, the NFL star and the rest of the Chiefs will be arriving in Las Vegas at the same time but they have a tight schedule for next Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. It remains unclear if Taylor will attend the event alone or will bring someone with her as a plus one.

Taylor Swift to attend Grammy Awards alone?

The pop star, however, is nominated in six categories, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album. Despite their busy schedules, the couple is managing to spend good time with each other. According to reports, the musician will be rooting for her boyfriend as the Chiefs face the 49s at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

Travis Kelce's friendship bracelet gesture for Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, Travis earlier opened up about the details of his relationship with Taylor and shared his memorable attempt to connect with the pop star. At a stop on Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, he said that he "unsuccessfully tried" to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet. He added that this humourous yet unsuccessful gesture laid the groundwork for their future connection.

Kelce revealed that he had unwitting assistance in capturing Swift's attention. People in Swift's circle, aware of Kelce's presence at the concert, played the role of cupid. He discovered later that there were individuals in the singer's corner who facilitated their initial contact.

The surprising twist in the love story comes from Swift's own young cousins who are avid fans of the Super Bowl champion. They played the role of matchmakers by informing Swift about Kelce's presence at the Arrowhead Stadium and sharing the quirky incident involving the friendship bracelet.